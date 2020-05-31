AG: Armed Robber Spits On Jersey City Police, Says They'll Find Out Whether He Has Coronavirus

A three-time armed robber asked Jersey City police how they could be sure that he wasn’t infected with the coronavirus, then spit in an officer’s face, authorities said.

Jose Rios, 51, used a gun in two holdups and a knife in another, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

After suggesting that he could be infected, Rios of Jersey City said that police would soon find out – then spit at one of them, Grewal said.

Police charged him with three counts of armed robbery and several of illegal weapons possession for the May 2 and May 9 holdups, then sent him to the county lockup to await a hearing, the attorney general said.

