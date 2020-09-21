Accused Jersey City Bike Thief Knocks Over Hoboken Officer During Pursuit

A Jersey City man riding a bicycle that may have been stolen was arrested after knocking over a Hoboken police officer during a pursuit, authorities said.

The chase began around 7:25 a.m. Saturday morning, when a man walked into police headquarters to report his bike had been stolen Friday, police said.

A man matching the victim's description -- later identified as Angel Sanchez, 41 -- was spotted on a bike near Pier A by Hoboken police officers.

When the officers ordered Sanchez to stop, he abruptly turned his bike around and rode away -- heading directly toward another officer.

That officer, on foot, stood in Sanchez's path and ordered him to stop. This time, Sanchez sped up and struck the officer: Both the officer and the suspect fell over on impact.

Sanchez stood up and tried running, but didn't make it far before a pair of other officers caught up with him and placed him under arrest.

Sanchez was searched and found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was charged on a warrant with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and more, police said.

It was unclear if the bicycle Sanchez was riding had been stolen.

Sanchez was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility. The reported bicycle theft remains under investigation.

