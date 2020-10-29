Accused Armed Robber Nabbed At Newark Airport Days After 100 MPH Chase

An accused armed robber was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport and his co-conspirator was taken into custody at his house after the Oct. 25 incident and subsequent 100-mile-per hour police pursuit through Hudson County, authorities said.

Brandon Weekley, 30, of Pittsburgh, PA, was arrested on several armed robbery and weapons offenses, while Aymen Massaud was charged as a co-conspirator in the Oct. 25 incident, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Police were en route to Seaview Drive for a gunpoint and knifepoint robbery around 9:15 p.m., when they saw the suspect vehicle speeding down the Meadowlands Parkway toward Route 3 at approximately 100 miles per hour, Miller said.

Officers later saw the pair had tossed proceeds from the robbery and other pieces of evidence from the car. The suspect vehicle was abandoned but later found by a Hudson County Sheriff’s officer in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot at 507 Summit Ave.

An investigation identified Weekley as a suspect. He was arrested the following day at Terminal A of Newark Airport by agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Port Authority Police Department, Miller said.

On Oct. 27, the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team secured Massaud's home on Herbert Place in Jersey City, and arrested him. A knife was recovered from his car, Miller said.

Anyone with information regarding this Armed Robbery can contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at (201)330-2052 or the Secaucus Police Tip Line at (201) 330-2049 or spdtips@secaucus.net or anonymously at www.secacuspolice.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.