5 Families Displaced By Jersey City Fire

Five children were among at least 15 people from five different families displaced by an overnight Jersey City fire.
Flames shot out of the second and third floors of a multi-family home on Randolph Avenue when firefighters responded around 1 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
A firefighter suffered a minor burn on his right leg, though none of the residents were injured, she said.
The fire was under control around 1:45 a.m.
