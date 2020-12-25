11 Residents Displaced In Bayonne House Fire

Nearly a dozen people were displaced in a Bayonne fire early Christmas Morning.

Flames consumed the rear portion of the first floor of 9 Andrew St., when crews arrived around 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said.

Firefighters stretched multiple hand-lines in to the building, keeping the blaze from spreading to the second floor and adjacent building.

The fire reached two alarms as crews conducted an extensive overhaul, in search of hidden pockets of fire in the walls and ceiling spaces of the building.

Eleven people were displaced and are under the care of the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross.

There were no injures reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

