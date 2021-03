One person was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in Bayonne.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m., on Avenue C near 54th Street.

Initial reports said the victim was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to the face and chest, and was later pronounced dead.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and Bayonne police were investigating.

No further details were released.

