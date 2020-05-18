1 Of 3 Residents Rescued From Bayonne House Fire Dies

Two residents were injured and one died in a Sunday evening Bayonne house fire, officials said.

Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home responding to a blaze at 18 E. 16th St., around 6:15 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief William Bartos said.

Two residents were rescued from the second floor, and transported by McCabe Ambulance to the Bayonne Medical Center, Bartos said.

A third resident removed from the first floor was also taken to BMC, where she later died of her injuries, according to officials.

The blaze was under control as of 7 p.m.

"Firefighters worked quickly and professionally to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby structure on the dense and narrow block," Bartos said.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bayonne Fire Department, the Bayonne Police Department, and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office."

