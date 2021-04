A car that rear-ended a garbage truck resulted in fatal injuries overnight on Route 1&9 in Hudson County, RLS Media reports.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes north of the Hackensack River Drawbridge around 1:50 a.m., the outlet says.

Crews found the driver trapped inside of the car near the border of Kearny and Jersey City, according to RLS Media.

Crash investigation on US 1&9 Truck Route southbound North of Hackensack River Drawbridge All lanes closed and detoured — NJDOT (@skywayrehab) April 29, 2021

