Jersey City Building Owner Conducted Work Without Permit Days Before Blaze: Officials

The building at 197 Olean Ave., was one of three buildings damaged in the April 5 fire that left 17 people displaced and sent black smoke billowing across the sky.

The city's Fire Prevention and Arson Units investigation determined the fire was accidental, Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, press secretary for the mayor's office said. The building at 197 Olean Ave was demolished the night of the fire, Wallace-Scalcione said.

Because the owner was conducting roof work without a permit on Monday, April 3, he was fined double the cost of the permit fee, Wallace-Scalcione said. No workers were on scene when the Jersey City Fire Department initially arrived to extinguish the blaze, Wallace-Scalcione said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Wallace-Scalcione said

