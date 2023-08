7th Street Burger, a fast-growing New York City chain, has moved in and replaced Happy Vegans, which closed last fall.

The NYC joint is highly-touted by food blog Infatuation, and has opened nearly a dozen locations since its 2021 launch.

7th Street Burger is popular for its smash burger-type sandwiches. Prices range from $6.50 to $11.50.

7th Street Burger, 410 Washington St., Hoboken.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.