One Found Dead, Another Unconscious In Car On Union City Street: Responders

One person was found dead and another unconscious in a car on a Union City street Sunday night, responders said.

The pair were found in a car on 13th Street between Bergenline and New York Avenues shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16.

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / UCPD
Jerry DeMarco
Initial details were scarce other than that both were found in a vehicle at a lot between two residences that's used for private parking on 13th Street between Bergenline and New York Avenues shortly before 6:30 p.m. June 16.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, responders said. The other was hospitalized, they said.

It wasn't immediately certain whether or not drugs were involved, responders said.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez was expected to address the situation sometime Monday.CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

