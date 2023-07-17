Officers Hospitalized Breaking Up Fight At Hudson County Bar

Jersey City's Luis M. Baca-Turcios, 34, and Union City's Napoleon Anduray-Romero, 29, were each charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and more, in connection with the incident early Monday, July 17, in North Bergen, Guttenberg police said.

Baca-Turcios was also charged with a weapons offense in the 1:30 a.m. incident at the M Bar and Restaurant, Guttenberg Police Capt. Aleksander Ramadanovic said.

Police were called to the restaurant at 7000 John F. Kennedy Boulevard for reports of a fight when they saw the group of people in a heated argument with restaurant staff.

As police officers tried to intervene, Baca-Turcios and Anduray-Romero began assaulting the three arriving Guttenberg officers, Ramadanovic said.

Both men were hospitalized for evaluation and later lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Center, in Kearny.

The injured Guttenberg Police Department’s Patrol Division were also hospitalized for treatment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.