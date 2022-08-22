Contact Us
Missing Hoboken Mom Found Dead At Jersey City Motel, Loved Ones Say

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Kyelia Colon
Kyelia Colon Photo Credit: Kyelia Colon Facebook

The body of a Hoboken mom who went missing last week was apparently found at a Jersey City motel, according to those who knew her and the Hudson County View.

Kyelia Colon was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. A body found at the Skyway Motel on Tonnele Avenue in Jersey City was believed to be that of Colon's, Hudson County View reports.

Spokespeople for the Jersey City Police Department and Hudson County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Colon, a mom and longtime advocate for the Hoboken Housing Authority, had dozens of Facebook tributes rolling in for her.

