Man Who Voiced Goat In Cartoon Shows, Dog Die In Jersey City Fire

Cecilia Levine
Scot Rienecker and his dog, Tiberius.
Scot Rienecker and his dog, Tiberius. Photo Credit: Scot Rienecker (goatyor) Instagram

A 50-year-old man known for voicing goats in two cartoon shows died after a Jersey City fire that also killed his dog, authorities said.

Scot Rienecker died on Monday, Feb. 20 — a day after the blaze at his 10th Street apartment, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Rienecker was found unresponsive by firefighters as smoke billowed from the home at 309 10th St., around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 Suarez said. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center and later transferred to the Burn Unit at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, where he died.

According to IMDB, Rienecker voiced a pair of goats in two cartoon TV shows: "Megas XLR" and "Downtown."

Those who knew Rienecker on Facebook said he lived at the home with his dog, Tiberius.

The fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is investigating with assistance from the Jersey City Fire Department. 

