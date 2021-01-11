Jersey City Woman Struck By Federal Agent's Car Dies, Report Says

A 58-year-old Jersey City woman struck by a federal agent's car was taken off life support over the weekend after just over a week on life support, NJ Advance Media reports.

Carmelina Tusa was struck while crossing Route 139 and Baldwin Avenue on her way to work on Oct. 22 around 8:10 a.m.

Spokespeople from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, Port Authority and Jersey City police departments told NJ Advance Media they are not involved in the investigation.

