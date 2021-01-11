Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

Jersey City Woman Struck By Federal Agent's Car Dies, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Carmelina Tusa
Carmelina Tusa Photo Credit: Mario Tusa (Facebook photo)

A 58-year-old Jersey City woman struck by a federal agent's car was taken off life support over the weekend after just over a week on life support, NJ Advance Media reports.

Carmelina Tusa was struck while crossing Route 139 and Baldwin Avenue on her way to work on Oct. 22 around 8:10 a.m. 

Spokespeople from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, Port Authority and Jersey City police departments told NJ Advance Media they are not involved in the investigation.

Click here for the full story from NJ Advance Media.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.