Irving Torres Of Jersey City Dies After Mesothelioma Battle, 21

Lifelong Jersey City resident Irving Torres died March 2. He was 21.
Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Lifelong Jersey City resident Irving Torres died March 2. He was 21.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $2,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Irving , who was diagnosed with stage 4 peritoneal mesothelioma about a year ago.

Irving was survived by his parents, Irving J. Torres and Tania Natal; as well as many loving family members and friends, his obituary says.

“He was one of my best friends,” reads one of the many tributes on the fundraising page.

“I Love You. R.I.P. Irving.”

Click here to view/donate to Irving’s GoFundMe .

