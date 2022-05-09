Bergen County Motorcyclist Killed In North Bergen Crash Was 'Angel, Family Rock'

A 31-year-old Bergen County motorcyclist died in a North Bergen crash on Labor Day Weekend, authorities confirmed.

Roger Oliveira, of Cliffside Park, was heading north on Tonnelle Avenue at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of a car, ejected him around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, the Hudson County View reports citing local police.

Oliveira was then run over by a second car, police told HCV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page launched in Oliveira's memory by Maria Filho had raised more than $4,000 as of Monday, Sept. 5.

"Everyone who knew him knew he was the best person to be around, he always brought the party wherever he went," Filho writes. "He was an absolute angel of a human, and we all miss him deeply. He was the rock of this family, and never let anyone feel left out. He was my anchor and my best friend."

Click here for more from the Hudson County View and here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.