North Carolina Man Killed In Jersey City Store

Khalil King, of Fayetteville, was found inside a business at 152 Danforth Ave., with a gunshot wound around midnight Sunday, April 23, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:16 a.m. The Cause and Manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

