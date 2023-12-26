Fog/Mist 47°

No-Show Jersey City Contractors Conned Victims Out Of $200K: Prosecutor

Three Hudson and Bergen County residents were arrested and charged this week after they were paid $200,000 to do contract work they never performed, authorities said.

In March, Viral Patel, a 38-year-old Jersey City resident, Priyanka Patel, a 33-year-old Jersey City resident, and Pratik Patel, a 35-year-old Ramsey resident, were hired to perform contract work at a business owner's three properties, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The business owner received an invoice from Janvi Hotel Supply LLC at 23 Thorne St. in Jersey City for $200,000, which they paid, only the contract work was never performed by the Patels, Suarez said. 

The trio was charged with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft, Suarez said.

Viral and Priyanka were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and a home in Jersey City, respectively and were transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending their first court appearances, Suarez said. 

Pratik was arrested Thursday, Dec. 21 at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending their first court appearance, Suarez said.

