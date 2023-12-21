NJ Transit Officers Stop Suicidal Jumper In Hoboken

A person had crossed over a safety railing at Hoboken Terminal, aiming to jump into the Hudson River, police said. Police used physical restraint to prevent the person from jumping, while engaging in dialogue with the person, officers said.

Along with the Hoboken Fire Department, police were able to assist the person back to safety, where they received medical attention.

Anyone with feeling distressed should know help is available 24/7 by calling the the NJ HOPE line at 855-654-6735 or visiting njhopeline.com.⁣

