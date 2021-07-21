Contact Us
WINNER: Lottery Ticket Worth $20K Sold In Hudson County

Valerie Musson
Summit Food Mart, LLC (944 Summit Ave. in Jersey City)
Summit Food Mart, LLC (944 Summit Ave. in Jersey City)

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $20,000 was sold in Hudson County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at Summit Food Mart, LLC at 944 Summit Ave. in Jersey City, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 10, 26, 30, 52, and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 10, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $20,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $138 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, July 23.

