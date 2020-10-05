Video Shows Jersey City Police Using Pepper Spray, Baton To Break Up Violent Brawl

Three adults and two juveniles were arrested following a Jersey City brawl between nearly 100 people and six police officers, officials said.

Three 911 calls came through Tuesday reporting a Bostwick Avenue street fight, Police Chief Michael Kelly said.

The incident escalated when a juvenile tried grabbing an officer's gun, reports say. Six officers were dispatched to tame the crowd of nearly 100 people.

"What started out as issue between 2 guys turned into brawl against the cops," Taing Walton said in a tweet along with the 2-minute video.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Public Director James Shea commended the officers, noting their use of force was appropriate and consistent with their training.

Roland Gregory, Dashawn Muhammand and Latia Gregory were subsequently arrested, HudsonTV reports.

Roland Gregory was charged with obstruction while Muhammed and Latia Gregory were charged with aggravated assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to disperse, the news outlet said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Jersey City Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

