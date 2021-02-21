UPDATE: Fundraiser For NJ Man Accused Of Trying To Meet Underage Teen For Sex Deleted

GoFundMe has deleted a campaign launched by a Hudson County man who authorities said was arrested earlier this month when he tried to meet a 14-year-old child for sex.

The page was created Friday by Adamovic, 48, of North Bergen. It hadn't received any donations when Daily Voice published a story about it on Saturday.

Soon after, it was removed. Adamovic's social media accounts also disappeared.

Adamovic was arrested on Feb. 5 after authorities said he showed up in Bound Brook for sex with what he thought was an underage partner but was actually an undercover detective.

Adamovic, a Bogota native who was graduated from Paramus Catholic High School and Seton Hall University, began chatting with the detective on various online platforms, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said following his arrest.

The chats became sexual, the prosecutor said, and arrangements were made.

SEE: NJ Man Who Thought He Was Meeting Child, 14, For Sex Busted By Undercover Detective, Prosecutor Says

A judge in Central Judicial Processing Court in Somerville later allowed Adamovic’s release, with conditions, pending further court action.

Then, early Friday, Adamovic made a public appeal.

"For almost my entire life I had a great job, house, car, loving girlfriend and 4 incredible dogs,” it began.

“In the past two years I was laid off from my job, my house was foreclosed on, my car was repossessed, and my belongings were sold in storage," Adamovic's pitch continued. "I have nothing now but the clothes on my back and I'm renting a room in a dirty building. I work 60 hours a week but 65% of my paycheck goes to child support and I'm just trying to survive and provide for my dogs.

“Please help unless my dogs and I are going to be homeless."

He didn't mention the arrest.

