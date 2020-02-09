Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Union County Woman Gets 10 Years In Fed Pen For Dealing Pounds Of Meth From JC Storage Unit

Jerry DeMarco
DEA
DEA Photo Credit: DEA.gov

A Union County woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for selling meth by the pound from a Jersey City self-storage facility.

Lorena Marquez, 48, of Union Township, must serve all of the plea-bargained sentence because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Federal and local authorities investigating drug trafficking in North Jersey seized nearly two pounds of crystal meth from the storage unit and arrested Marquez.

She, in turn, pleaded guilty to selling the drug in exchange for leniency.

U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton sentenced Marquez via videoconference Wednesday to 108 months in federal prison for the plea and added a year for an unspecified violation of conditions of supervised release.

The judge also sentenced her to five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with the investigation leading to the plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan L. O’Neill of his Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit in Newark.

