Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson Film In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Uma Thurman films in Jersey City. Photo Credit: Madame Amelia Photography Studio
Uma Thurman films in Jersey City Photo Credit: Madame Amelia Photography Studio
Uma Thurman films in Jersey City Photo Credit: Madame Amelia Photography Studio
Uma Thurman films in Jersey City Photo Credit: Madame Amelia Photography Studio

There's a "Pulp Fiction" reunion going down in Hudson County.

Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson were spotted filming new movie "The Kill Room" together in Jersey City.

Thurman was captured at Neptune Bakery on JFK and Neptune Avenue on Monday, May 2, according to Bayonne photographer Amelia Hill, of Madame Amelia Photography Studio.

The comedy-thriller is about a money-laundering scheme that throws a hitman into the art scene — all very unexpectedly, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It was written by Jonathan Jacobson and will be directed by Nicol Paone.

The movie will be filmed in New York and New Jersey, Deadline reports.

