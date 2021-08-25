Support Surges For Jersey City Family Who Lost Everything In House Fire

Support is surging for a family who lost everything in a Jersey City fire early Wednesday, They were among six families left homeless by the fire, which quickly spread to an adjoining building.

Nearly $7,000 had been raised for the family as of 6:30 p.m., according to their GoFundMe page.

The page's organizer, Erin Washington, wrote: "I am fundraising for my nephew and his family who lost everything in a fire, including their cats and dog."

The fire spontaneously erupted in one of the first-floor bedrooms and rapidly engulfed the entire home at 10 Irving St. before spreading to 12 Irving St.

"Because of how quickly the fire escalated, they were unable to grab any belongings in their search for safety outdoors," Washington wrote.

At least18 residents from six families were displaced, fire officials said.

A power line fell on seven firefighters as they battled the massive five-alarm blaze, which broke out about 3 a.m., as reported here.

An energized power line fell on their fire truck, ABC7 reported. A captain and at least four firefighters suffered electric shock. The firefighters were hospitalized for minor injuries.

