Stevens Institute Opens Student Dorm To Hoboken Healthcare Workers, Firefighters

With campuses closed to students, one North Jersey university has opened a dormitory to healthcare workers and first responders in need of a place to stay.

The Hoboken-based Stevens Institute of Technology is allowing Hoboken University Medical Center workers and Hoboken firefighters move into Jonas Hall Dormitory.

Gov. Phil Murphy thanked university president Nariman Farvardin during Friday's briefing.

The university had 11 cases of coronavirus as of Friday. The first was reported on March 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.