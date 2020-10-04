Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
News

Stevens Institute Opens Student Dorm To Hoboken Healthcare Workers, Firefighters

Cecilia Levine
The Stevens Institute of Technology is opening a dorm to Hoboken healthcare workers and firefighters.
The Stevens Institute of Technology is opening a dorm to Hoboken healthcare workers and firefighters. Photo Credit: Stevens Institute of Technology

With campuses closed to students, one North Jersey university has opened a dormitory to healthcare workers and first responders in need of a place to stay.

The Hoboken-based Stevens Institute of Technology is allowing Hoboken University Medical Center workers and Hoboken firefighters move into Jonas Hall Dormitory.

Gov. Phil Murphy thanked university president Nariman Farvardin during Friday's briefing.

The university had 11 cases of coronavirus as of Friday. The first was reported on March 20.

