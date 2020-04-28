Some Jersey City Residents Still Without Water 16 Hours After Major Main Break

Although water has been restored to much of Jersey City and Hoboken after a major water main break, some Jersey City residents remained without water Wednesday -- nearly 16 hours after the Kearny incident.

A boil water advisory was issued by Suez for those whose water had been restored in the cities Wednesday morning.

Jersey City residents on Huron Avenue, St. Paul's Avenue, Elm Street, Spruce Street, Liberty Avenue and Journal Square reported still being without water Wednesday morning. Others reported discoloration despite boiling.

Suez urged residents to check with their building's management to make sure there was no separate issue, and also report their exact addresses. "We will investigate," Suez said.

The water main broke when a contractor in Kearny was doing non-utility work on Route 7 and hit the 36-inch main that feeds Jersey City and Hoboken just before 4 p.m. Tuesday -- amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Jersey City residents were without water due to a main break in Kearny Tuesday. Suez

Residents with water were told to boil the water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, and all other consumption.

Water does not have to be boiled for showering and washing dishes or clothes, Suez said.

Many took to Twitter to vent.

"Release the name of the contractor," one Twitter user demanded on Suez's post.

"Perfect . Just what one needs while self isolating," another said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.