SEEN HIM? Police Seek Public's Help Locating Missing Autistic Bayonne Man, 25

Jon Craig
Joseph Song
Joseph Song Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police and Bayonne police seek the public's help locating a 25-year-old autistic man.

Joseph Song of Bayonne was last seen on the evening of May 22, State Police said.

Song was wearing a black tee-shirt with a blue smurf on the front and back, short black sweat pants and grey sneakers, police said.

He frequently travels to New York City on public transportation and is often at the Bayonne ShopRite, Bayonne Medical Center, and light rail station. 

He is described as an Asian male, 5’5” tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a light complexion and is autistic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or the Bayonne Police Department at 201-858-6925. Anonymous tips are welcome.

