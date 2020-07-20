Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Secaucus Police Bust Naked Motel Masturbator

Cecilia Levine
Red Roof Inn, Secaucus
Red Roof Inn, Secaucus Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New York man was being held in the Hudson County Jail after he was caught masturbating in plain sight at a Secaucus motel, authorities charged.

Another hotel guest called police after seeing Bayle Ndiaye completely naked and masturbating in the doorway of his hotel room at the Red Roof Inn on the Meadowlands Parkway around 6:50 July 14, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Ndiaye, 35, was arrested and charged with lewdness, they said.

