Rudy Gobert Throws Hands At North Jersey's Kyle Anderson During Team Huddle (VIDEO)

Tempers flared between two Timberwolves players when Rudy Gobert punched teammate and New Jersey native Kyle Anderson in a team huddle during the Sunday, April 9 game against the Pelicans.

The Minnesota team was down by 12 with 4:23 left in the second quarter, when Gobert and Anderson — who grew up in North Bergen and Fairview — began arguing during a timeout huddle on the bench.

Video shows Gobert stepping over coach Chris Finch to hit Anderson's chest with his fist. Teammates separated both players before Anderson could get back at Gobert, who was escorted to the back.

Gobert was out for the remainder of the game, and Anderson took his place on the court. The Wolves ultimately came out victorious, winning the game 113-108.

Tim Connelly, Timberwolves president of basketball operations, later said Gobert was sent home due to his "unacceptable" behavior on the bench.

Born in New York City, Anderson's family moved to North Bergen and later Fairview. He began his high school career playing for Paterson Catholic, but switched to St. Anthony when the school closed.

Anderson went on to play college ball for UCLA and. in 2014, was picked 30th overall in the first round of the NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs. The athlete played for the Grizzlies from 2018 to 2022, and started this season with the Wolves.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.