Parking Just Got Easier In West New York

It just became easier to park in West New York.

The Hudson County town recently celebrated the grand opening of a newly-constructed parking deck at 51st Street, adding 500 new parking spaces.

The deck was financed through almost $12 million in municipal bonds and funding from the American Rescue Act. The town is also planning parking decks on 57th and 67th Streets.

Parking can be difficult to find in West New York, which is the third most densely populated town in the country.

"This is the first of many steps to address to parking issues in West New York," Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo said. "Residents and visitors of West New York will no longer have to spend extra time circling the block to find parking thanks to the implementation of angled parking and the construction of more parking decks.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.