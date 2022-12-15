NJ University Cuts 37% Of Programs, Lays Off 30 Tenured Professors

New Jersey City University is laying off 30 tenured professors and 19 other faculty jobs as well as cutting 37 percent of its academic programs to help balance its budget, the university announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program, the outlet said. The programs impacted by these changes can be found by clicking here.

NJCU Board of Trustees Chairman Joseph Scott called Thursday's announcement “a difficult, but necessary next step.”

“Our current financial crisis has made clear that the breadth of our current academic portfolio is no longer tenable for the size of an institution we need to be; and the low enrollment in many courses can be linked to students’ inability to complete their degrees in a timely manner,” Scott said in a press release.

“I thank our academic leadership for their data-driven, painstaking work in determining which programs were mission critical and mission consistent, so our remaining resources can be allocated toward ensuring the strength of these academic offerings," Scott said.

As a result of the university’s reduction in academic programs, up to 30 tenured faculty will receive notice that their position may be eliminated as of June 28, 2023. Additionally, the university will not renew the contracts of up to 19 non-tenured annually-appointed faculty and some professional staff for the 2023-24 academic year.

