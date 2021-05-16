Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Wounded Teen Restrains Paterson Mom Who Stabbed 7-Year-Old Boy Dead
News

NJ State Trooper Struck By Vehicle In High-Speed Pursuit, Manhunt Underway

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

BREAKING: A New Jersey State Police trooper was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center after being injured during a high-speed stolen car pursuit that sparked a massive area-wide manhunt Sunday.

It wasn't immediately whether the trooper was in or out of an NJSP cruiser when it was rammed by a black BMW X5 on the Route 495 approach to the Lincoln Tunnel at Tonnelle Avenue (Routes 1&9) in North Bergen around noontime, responders said.

The vehicle -- which had been reported stolen out of Totowa -- then fled with four black males inside, they said. 

It was later found in Newark.

The chase had originally gone from the northbound eastern spur of the New Jersey Turnpike to 495.

Police initially closed the circle at Route 3 and 1&9, as well as eastbound Route 495. Jersey City police and other area law enforcement agencies were on the lookout, as was a State Police helicopter.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.