NJ Correctional Officer Charged With Raping Female Inmate

Jerry DeMarco
Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin
Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin Photo Credit: NJ ATTORNEY GENERAL

A correctional officer from Jersey City was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 28, was charged with sexual assault and official misconduct in connection with the Sept. 16 incident at the troubled Union Township state prison, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a joint release.

The charges were filed during an investigation by Bruck’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, assisted by the New Jersey Department of Corrections (DOC) Special Investigations Division.

“Anyone in custody is entitled to be free from sexual or other assaults,” OPIA Executive Director Thomas Eicher said.

Bruck didn't say whether Harris-McLaughlin remained in custody or was freed pending further action.

The attorney general did thank the investigating agencies.

