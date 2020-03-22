LOCKDOWN: Two Hudson County Jail Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19

The Hudson County Jail went into lockdown Sunday after two inmates tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

The inmates were quarantined in the hospital's rehabilitation center and will be treated according to guidelines established March 13, Hudson County spokesperson James Kennelly told NorthJersey.com.

None of the immigration detainees being held at the Kearny jail or staff tested positive for COVID-19, Kennelly said.

The news comes days after a corrections officer at the Bergen County Jail tested positive for COVID-19, prompting seven co-workers to self-quarantine as well.

Two Jersey City police officers were hospitalized in serious condition and 42 others were out of work.

Brooklyn Defender Services on Sunday tweeted that the Hudson County Jail warden told them they'd be on lockdown for 14 days after a pair of inmates tested positive for coronavirus.

Protestors circled the Essex County Jail as part of a wider advocacy calling for the release of nonviolent criminals and ICE detainees being held in Hudson, Bergen and Essex County jails during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the inmates were reportedly on hunger strike fighting for their lives.

