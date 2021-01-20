Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey City Developer Hosting Socially Distant Drive-In Movie Series Complete With Food Trucks

Valerie Musson
Jersey City commercial developer Mack-Cali is providing locals with a source of socially-distant entertainment by holding drive-in movies all month long.
Photo Credit: Mack-Cali via Berlin Rosen

Jersey City commercial developer Mack-Cali is providing locals with a source of socially distant entertainment by holding drive-in movies all month long — and the first double-feature saw more than 200 attendees.

The movies are hosted by the Exchange Place Alliance in partnership with Mack-Cali, JCFamilies, and Councilman Solomon on the property at 107 Morgan St.

A total of 212 people in 48 socially-distanced cars watched the first double-feature on Jan. 8 with local food trucks La Coqueta and Angry Archie’s on the premises to provide movie snacks.

Attendees can tune into an FM channel to listen to the movie’s audio in their vehicle. Food trucks, meanwhile, are also separated to maintain social-distance safety.

“The partnership is hoping to include more local food trucks to participate in the coming weeks,” officials said.

The next double-feature is scheduled for Jan. 22 with Frosty’s Winter Wonderland starting 6 p.m. and The Polar Express an hour later.

Click here for more information about movie selections and showing times.

