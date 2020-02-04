INSIDE LOOK: Everything You Need To Know About Meadowlands Field Hospital

New Jersey's first field medical center is going up in Secaucus.

The hospital coming to the Meadowlands Expo Center will have approximately 250 beds and will pull non-coronavirus patients from hospitals, NJ National Guard First Lt. Matt Finlay said.

The hospital is one of four going up across New Jersey in an effort to prepare the state for the COVID-19 surge beginning this week, State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

The New Jersey National Guard's "Task Force Secaucus" is working with the state's office of emergency management, New Jersey State Police, the NJ Department of Health and a local union to get the site up and running.

Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials toured the Meadowlands site Thursday morning.

Watch the above video for more information and check the NJ National Guard's Facebook page for updates.

