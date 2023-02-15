Hudson Man Admits Accepting Mail-Order Fentanyl Targeted For NJ Streets From Mexican Dealers

A Hudson County man admitted that he agreed to play middleman and have fentanyl destined for New Jersey’s streets shipped to his home from Mexico, federal authorities said.

Miguel Polanco, 31, even watched a how-to video on how to handle the shipment, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said following a plea hearing in Newark on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Polanco became the focus of an investigation after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted the package from Mexico City on its way to his Union City apartment, Sellinger said.

He had previously received a video from a conspirator “explaining how to properly remove the bags of fentanyl concealed inside the package to minimize the damage to its contents,” the U.S. attorney said.

Polanco also “engaged in multiple conversations with conspirators where he learned of the quantity of fentanyl that would be sent to him as well as instruction on where to deliver the package after he received it,” Sellinger said.

“In exchange for receiving and transporting the package containing fentanyl, Polanco was to be paid,” he said.

Polanco took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential outcome of a trial after he was busted.

As a result, he's looking at a minimum of five years in federal prison and a maximum of up to 40 years under U.S. sentencing guidelines in exchange for Wednesday’s guilty plea in Newark to conspiring to possess more than an ounce and a half of fentanyl with the intent to sell it.

Polanco will have to serve just about all of whatever sentence he gets because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

U.S. District Court Judge Madeline Cox Arleo scheduled sentencing for June 28.

Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations in both Newark and Laredo, Texas, U.S. Custom and Border Protection agents in both cities, inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark and Elizabeth police with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas S. Kearney of his Special Prosecutions Unit in Newark.

