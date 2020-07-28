Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson County Store That Sold $124M Ticket Gets Bonus Check

Valerie Musson
Vijaykumar Patel, owner of Brenda’s Inc. on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne -- also known as The Corner Store II -- accepted the check from NJ Lottery Executive Director James Carey.
Vijaykumar Patel, owner of Brenda’s Inc. on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne -- also known as The Corner Store II -- accepted the check from NJ Lottery Executive Director James Carey. Photo Credit: NJ Lottery

The Hudson County retailer that sold a Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $124 million was presented with a check for $30,000 Tuesday.

Vijaykumar Patel, owner of Brenda’s Inc. on Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne -- also known as The Corner Store II -- accepted the check from NJ Lottery Executive Director James Carey.

“Congratulations to The Corner Store II and owner Vijaykumar Patel for selling this winning ticket,” Carey said. “The win has made this local retailer an immensely popular place. It will continue to be known around the country as a very ‘lucky Lottery store.’”

“We are thrilled that the New Jersey Lottery brand can assist our State’s business owners, large and small, with brand building by offering Lottery products that encourage consumer traffic into their stores.”

The winning ticket from the Friday, July 24 Mega Millions drawings matched all six numbers and the Mega Ball.

It is not yet clear if the winner has come forward. 

