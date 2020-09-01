'He's That Guy': Bayonne Rallies For Councilman Soon To Be Discharged Weeks After Accident

After nearly six weeks in the hospital and 10 leg surgeries, Bayonne's Sal Gullace has finally turned a corner.

The Second Ward councilman has been at University Hospital since July 24, when his leg was pinned by a garbage truck at Advance Environmental Recycling Inc., in Newark.

On Monday, he endured his 10th surgery -- which friends and family said would likely be his last.

It will be a while until Gullace can return to work at the Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA), and he is facing a year and a half of physical therapy -- but the beloved councilman could be discharged as early as next week.

A GoFundMe page titled "Sal Gullace Relief Fund" had raised more than $12,300 as of Tuesday morning.

"Anyone who knows Sal, knows that he is always on the go, working hard for not only his family but also the community he lives in," reads the campaign, launched by John Milan Sebik.

"Sal is THAT guy who would always go out of his way to help out anyone at any given time."

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.