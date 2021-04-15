HEROES: Port Authority Responders Rescue Dog Caught At Bottom Of Escalator

A dog’s rear paw had gotten caught at the bottom of a Journal Square PATH station escalator when his yelps and owner’s desperate screams brought Port Authority Police Officers Anthony Manfredini and Matthew Maiello.

Manfredini quickly hit the escalator’s emergency stop button while Maiello summoned an emergency service’s unit at the Jersey City transportation hub, PAPD Spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

Emergency Service Unit Officers Mark Legic, Andrew Vignapiano and Eric Block arrived quickly and unbolted the escalator’s claw plate while Manfredini held and comforted the injured Pomeranian named Scott, Valens said.

Together, the other officers pried the grate from the motor stairs and freed the white Pom's paw, she said.

Scott needed medical attention for several cuts and puncture wounds suffered in Wednesday’s mishap, Valens said. His worried owner didn’t have any way of getting to a vet, though.

So PAPD Sgt. Angel Lopez escorted her to a taxi stand, waved down a cab and paid the fee to an animal hospital.

