GOING POSTAL: Hudson County Man Admits Pulling Over, Pointing Gun At Mail Carrier

A Hudson County man admitted Tuesday that he pulled over a postal worker and pointed a gun at him.

What motivated Joseph Cartagena, 34, of Jersey City, wasn't clear when he pleaded guilty via videoconference with a federal judge in Newark to one count of assaulting a federal employee.

The U.S. Postal Service employee told police that he got out of his truck and approached Cartagena to find out why he had him stop on March 3, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Cartagena then "pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the postal employee," Honig said. "The postal employee immediately pushed Cartagena’s hand away and ran into traffic to get away.

"Cartagena then entered his car and drove away."

Cartagena took a deal from the government rather than face a trial.

U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, who accepted Cartagena's guilty plea, scheduled sentencing for Feb. 9, 2022.

Honig credited postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Newark Division and Jersey City police with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey E. Zyriek Enriquez of her Violent Crimes Unit in Newark.

