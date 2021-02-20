Fundraiser Launched By NJ Man Accused Of Trying To Meet Underage Teen For Sex

A Hudson County man who authorities said was arrested earlier this month when he tried to meet a 14-year-old child for sex took a unique approach after a judge released him pending trial: He launched a GoFundMe page.

“Hello my name is David Adamovic. For almost my entire life I had a great job, house, car, loving girlfriend and 4 incredible dogs,” it begins.

Adamovic, 48, of North Bergen, was arrested on Feb. 5 after authorities said he showed up in Bound Brook for sex with what he thought was an underage partner -- but was actually an undercover detective.

Adamovic, a Bogota native who was graduated from Paramus Catholic High School and Seton Hall University, began chatting with the detective on various online platforms, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said following his arrest.

The chats became sexual, the prosecutor said, and arrangements were made.

A judge in Central Judicial Processing Court in Somerville later allowed Adamovic’s release, with conditions, pending further court action.

Then, early Friday, Adamovic made a public appeal.

“In the past two years I was laid off from my job, my house was foreclosed on, my car was repossessed, and my belongings were sold in storage. I have nothing now but the clothes on my back and I'm renting a room in a dirty building. I work 60 hours a week but 65% of my paycheck goes to child support and I'm just trying to survive and provide for my dogs.”

Adamovic makes no mention of the arrest on the page.

“Please help unless my dogs and I are going to be homeless,” he wrote.

More than 32 hours later, he hadn’t gotten any donations.

