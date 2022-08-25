FBI: Fired NJ Employee-Turned-Cyberstalker Threatens To Kill Former Female Co-Workers, Families

A Jersey City man who was fired from his job with an investment bank sent a series of graphic and terrifying messages to several former co-workers, threatening to stalk and kill them and their families, federal authorities charged.

"I swear that everyday I’m going to wait outside for you the path train and I will f*cking split your skull open," reads a message that the FBI said Gawargyous "George" Shind, 31, sent to one of four female victims.

"Don’t ever forget I know where u sleep. I know what train line u take, and I know where u work," reads another cited in an affidavit on file in U.S. District Court in Newark. "If I have to touch ur family to get at u then so be it. That includes ur niece."

A third, sent to a woman whose father had just passed away, says: "The day will come where I’m catching you walking by your lonesome … I’m going to beat you with my belt buckle like your sorry ass father should’ve before he got tired of your sh*t and called it quits.

"I swear I’m going to leave you a bloody mess then we can call it even."

FBI agents arrested Shind on Wednesday. A federal magistrate judge in Newark later ordered him held without bond.

The Jersey City bank where he and the victims worked fired Shind in May 2019 for "violating [its] Code of Conduct," the FBI affidavit says.

He became convinced that the women threw him "under the bus” by "reporting his inappropriate workplace conduct" to bank officials and cooperating with investigators, the complaint alleges.

Although the affidavit doesn't identify the bank by name, Shind himself said during his first court appearance on Wednesday -- via videoconference in Newark -- that it was the Royal Bank of Canada, which has an office in Jersey City.

Shind also argued that he presents “zero danger” to the community and has "not backed down...not resisted...not attempted to flee."

Shind began harassing at least four of the women "through various means, including telephone text messages, electronic messages, and computer messages" in April 2020, the FBI affidavit says.

A detective in Glen Rock arrested him on charges of cyber harassment and making terroristic threats against one of them in June 2020.

Shind -- an Egyptian national who was living in Union Township at the time -- spent five days in the Bergen County Jail before being released pending trial.

He was admitted that fall to the Superior Court's Pre-Trial Intervention Program, which is available to defendants without prior criminal records.

Commonly known as PTI, the program can require community service, restitution and/or fines, psychological testing, urine monitoring or alcohol evaluations, depending on the severity of the offense. The charges are removed if the defendant follows those conditions for a specified time period, ordinarily a year.

Shind actually referred to it in messages the FBI said he sent.

"Yes, I know the Prosecutors Office called you and [another victim from the Bank] asking about me and yes – I beat the allegations," the affidavit prepared by FBI Special Agent Gary W. Cobb says, "so [Victim-2] and each of you have even more reason to fear me now."

That message came just weeks after Shind entered PTI, Cobb wrote.

The "campaign of harassment and threats of grievous physical injury or death" continued for at least another year, his affidavit alleges.

According to Cobb, Shind often used a prepaid telephone -- commonly called a "burner" -- that can be bought with cash or a prepaid credit card. He frequently referred to the other victims and cited the bank by name in individual messages, the agent said.

What Shind didn't know, Cobb wrote, was that at least two of them had the burner numbers saved in their phones under his name.

"I hope your mom catches COVID-19 and your siblings get orphaned. Hope you got a two for one deal on Urns to stick her ashes in," reads a message cited in the affidavit. "Oh and please tell [Victim-3] I hope her dad gets deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan and one of my distant cousins blows him up.

"Do us all a favor and grab a razor blade and run it across your wrist like a scratch off lotto ticket."

The woman whose father died also allegedly received this message: "I think the fact that your father died almost immediately after I got terminated was the best karma anyone at [the bank] or I’ve seen. I know the doctors told you it was cancer but I think he honestly couldn’t come to bare with the fact his daughter was a lying c*nt and that’s what did him in.

"I’ll make sure where you are standing is the same spot your friends & family will lay down wreaths and throw flowers in memory of."

Shind is charged federal with cyberstalking, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Phillip R. Sellinger said.

The U.S. attorney credited special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in both the Newark and New York field offices with the investigation leading to the charges. Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Barry O’Connell of his General Crimes Unit in Newark.

