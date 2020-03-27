COVID-19: Jersey City Councilmen In ICU, Self-Quarantining; New City Test Sites Open

A Jersey City councilman tested positive for COVID-19 while another was in the ICU, reports say.

Rolando Lavarro is self-quarantining while Ward D Councilman Michael Yun was admitted to Jersey City Medical Center Tuesday, one of his aides said.

Two new testing sites have opened in Jersey City — one walk-up site (at the Public Safety Headquarters building at 465 Marin Blvd.) and one drive-thru site (at the former DPW complex at 575 NJ-440).

Both sites see patients by appointment only and will operate every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

