Coronavirus Testing Site Coming To Union City

Valerie Musson
A COVID-19 testing site is opening at a parking lot on 36th Street between Kennedy Boulevard and Bergenline Avenue in Union City.
A COVID-19 testing site is opening at a parking lot on 36th Street between Kennedy Boulevard and Bergenline Avenue in Union City. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A new COVID-19 testing site will soon open in Union City, reports say.

The facility, located in a parking lot on 36th Street between Kennedy Boulevard and Bergenline Avenue, will operate as a drive-thru and walk-up site starting Monday, April 6.

Residents in Union City, Weehawken, North Bergen, West New York and Guttenberg can be tested between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily for as long as supplies last, officials said.

Patients must show proof of residency and call (201) 366-8465 to complete the pre-screening process.

Patients without an appointment will be prohibited from both drive-thru and walk-up testing.

Free parking will be offered in the parking garage across from the testing site.

