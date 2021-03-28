Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bayonne Man, 19, Dies In Bridge Plunge

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Responders beneath the Bayonne Bridge.
Responders beneath the Bayonne Bridge. Photo Credit: Bayonne OEM

UPDATE: A body pulled from the water beneath the Bayonne Bridge over the weekend was that of a 19-year-old city man, friends and loved ones confirmed.

Rescuers who responded to a report of a jumper shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday got help from a tug boat operator after the body was spotted in the Kill Van Kull just east of the bridge, Deputy Fire Chief Bill Bartos said.

Bayonne Fire Boat Marine 1 pulled alongside the vessel, collected the body and brought it to the boat launch at 16th Street Park.

The victim had been mugged earlier in the week and wasn't carrying a wallet or cellphone, those who knew him said. He'd been reported missing before the body was found, they said.

There were no immediate indications that his death was suspicious. Port Authority police were investigating.

Other responders included city police, the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management, the NYPD and FDNY.

