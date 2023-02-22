Another Marijuana Dispensary Was Just Approved In Jersey City

The Jersey City Planning Board has approved the application for another marijuana dispensary, Daily Voice has learned.

The application for Kushmart at 1521 Kennedy Boulevard had been carried by the Board from its Feb. 7 meeting over concerns it was too close to another applicant, 420 Cannabis Place Corp., as reported by the Hudson County View.

Kushmart gained approval from the majority of the Board on Tuesday, Feb. 21, city officials confirmed with Daily Voice.

Kushmart appears to be a Washington-based dispensary that opened in 2014. Its website says it is "consistently ranked a top recreational pot shop supplying marijuana products at competitive prices that are sure to put a smile on your face."

The approval comes just more than two years after New Jersey signed sales of recreational cannabis into law. Since then, various dispensaries have been working through the approval process all over the state.

According to NJ Advance Media, Harmony Dispensary has an opening date set for Monday, Feb. 28, making it the first recreational cannabis retailer in Hudson County.

More than a dozen cannabis dispensaries submitted applications in Jersey City, with some having already gained the green light from state officials — including Jersey City's Blossom Dispensary and Hoboken's Blue Violets.

