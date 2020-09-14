2 New Jersey Health Facilities Cited For Failing To Protect Employees During COVID-19 Pandemic

A pair of New Jersey hospitals were issued citations by the U.S. Labor Department for failing to protect workers from COVID-19.

CarePlus Bergen Inc., and Hackensack Meridian Health Residential Care Inc., were each slapped with citations from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

CarePlus is accused of violating respiratory standards at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, while Hackensack Meridian failed to provide respirators to resident-care employees at its North Bergen facility, OSHA announced Friday.

Bergen New Bridge was cited for two serious violations with proposed penalties of $9,639. Based on a coronavirus-related inspection, the facility failed to fit test tight-fitting face piece respirators on employees who were required to wear them. The facility also failed to train employees on proper respirator use and ensure employees understood when to wear a respirator, OSHA said.

"Employers must take action to protect their employees during the pandemic, including implementing effective respiratory protection programs," OSHA Hasbrouck Heights Area Office Director Lisa Levy said. "OSHA standards require healthcare workers to be fit-tested to ensure the respirators they use provide adequate protection."

Hackensack Meridian is facing $28,070 for failing to conduct proper respirator fit testing, effective training and compliant medical evaluations during the period after employees were provided with respirators they were required to use. The company is also facing a third, less-serious violation for failing to establish a fit-test record for qualitative fit tests.

"Employers must take appropriate steps to protect the safety and health of their employees during the pandemic," Parsippany OSHA Area Director Kris Hoffman said.

"OSHA will continue to field and respond to complaints and take steps needed to address unsafe workplaces, including vigorous enforcement action for all standards that apply to the coronavirus, as warranted."

The companies have 15 business days from receipt of the citation and penalty to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

